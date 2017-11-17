'Good Girls' and 'Rise' Get Mid-Season Premiere Dates From NBC

NBC says its mid-season shows Good Girls and Rise will debut Feb. 26 and March 13, respectively.

Created by Jenna Bans, Good Girls is a dramedy starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

"When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store," a synopsis said. "But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think."

Rise is a drama from creator Jason Katims and Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller based on true events. It features an ensemble that includes Josh Radnor, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, Shirley Rumierk and Rosie Perez.

"When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town," NBC press notes explained.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.