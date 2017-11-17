Sarah Silverman: 'I Love Louis [C.K.] but Louis Did These Things'

Sarah Silverman shared her thoughts concerning Louis C.K. Thursday on her Hulu show I Love You, America following the comedian admitting to sexual misconduct allegations.

"I've, of course, been asked to comment, and in full honesty I really, really, really don't want to. I wish I could sit this one out," Silverman said of discussing C.K. due to her being friends with the 50-year-old for over 25 years.

"But then I remembered something I said on this very show, that if it's mentionable, it's manageable. So I'm going to address the elephant masturbating in the room," she continued, in reference to C.K. admitting to, masturbating in front of female comedians.

"He wielded his power with women in [expletive] up ways, sometimes to the point where they left comedy entirely," Silverman said. "It's a real mind [expletive] you know because I love Louis but Louis did these things. Both of those statements are true, so I just keep asking myself, 'Can you love someone who did bad things? Can you still love them?' I can mull that over later, certainly, because the only people that matter right now are the victims."

"I hope it's okay if I am at once very angry for the women he wronged and the culture that enabled it, and also sad because he's my friend," Silverman said in conclusion. "But I believe with all my heart that this moment in time is essential. It's vital that people are held accountable for their actions no matter who they are. We need to be better. We will be better. I can't [expletive] wait to be better."

C.K's sexual misconduct has led to the actor's film I Love You, Daddy not being released, HBO announcing they will no longer be working with C.K. and Netflix canceling an upcoming stand up special.

FX which produces C.K.'s acclaimed series Louie among others, also released a statement saying it had dropped C.K. from all of their projects.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.