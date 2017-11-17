George Clooney Returning to TV With Adaptation of 'Catch-22'

Writer/director/producer George Clooney speaks onstage at the "Suburbicon" press conference during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

ER alum George Clooney, who has focused on making films for the past two decades, has signed on to star in and direct a TV miniseries based on Joseph Heller's novel Catch-22.

Deadline.com said Clooney is expected to start production on the six-part Paramount Television and Anonymous Content program early next year.

The miniseries is set in Italy during World War II.

Clooney will play the role of Colonel Cathcart.

No other casting has been reported yet.

Clooney, 56, appeared in the medical drama ER 1994-99. He has since starred in dozens of films, earning one Oscar for his performance in Syriana and another for producing Argo. He also has directed movies such as Good Night, and Good Luck, The Monuments Men and Suburbicon.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.