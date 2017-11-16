'What Not to Wear' Star Clinton Kelly Reacts to Stacy London Blocking Him on Twitter

Stylists Clinton Kelly (L) and Stacy London of "What Not To Wear" speak during the TLC portion of the 2010 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2010 in Pasadena, California.

Clinton Kelly had a bemused reaction to Stacy London blocking him on Twitter.

The 48-year-old television personality responded online Wednesday following apparent tension with his former What Not to Wear co-host.

Kelly posted a screenshot for his 241,000 followers after London blocked him on Twitter. The photo showed how he is "blocked from following @stacylondon and viewing @stacylondon's Tweets."

"Alllll righty then," he wrote.

Alllll righty then pic.twitter.com/noZrpANckl — Clinton Kelly (@clinton_kelly) November 15, 2017

London, who has 194,000 followers, had recently responded to a fan comment about What Not to Wear, but has yet to explain why she blocked Kelly.

Kelly and London co-hosted nine seasons of the TLC series What Not to Wear, which ended in 2013. Kelly, who now hosts The Chew, told fans Thursday his feud with London is "old."

"The tea is old. And I never spill tea unless I'm shook, which I'm not," he wrote.

Kelly previously hinted at tension with London in his book I Hate Everyone, Except You which debuted in January. He told the Austin American-Statesman at the time that he hadn't spoken to London in years.

"We spent so much time together for 10 years," the star explained. "It was funny in the beginning when we completed each other's sentences. It got to be like, 'OK, we need a break from each other.'"

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.