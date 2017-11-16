Chance the Rapper Dances With 'Saturday Night Live' Cast in New Promo (VIDEO)

Pictured: (l-r) Host Chance The Rapper with Beck Bennett during a promo in 30 Rockefeller Plaza

Chance the Rapper is nervous about hosting Saturday Night Live, so he chooses to hold a dance party in a new promo for the sketch comedy show.

"Dude, how am I gonna be ready for Saturday?" Chance asks SNL cast member Beck Bennett, who suggests dancing away his pre-show jitters.

Chance and Bennett are then joined by SNL castmates Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd and Pete Davidson, who also begin to dance under a red light.

SNL's Kenan Thompson then walks by and notices how funny everyone looks dancing and comments that they must be on drugs.

Chance will host SNL on Nov. 18 with musical guest Eminem, who is expected to perform his new song "Walk on Water."

Chance last appeared on SNL in December when he was the musical guest alongside host Casey Affleck. The duo starred in a promo that featured the actor and musician attempting to decorate the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.