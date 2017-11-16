Stana Katic's Thriller 'Absentia' to Debut on Amazon in 2018

Stana Katic from 'Absentia' attends a photocall during the 57th Monte Carlo TV Festival : Day 2 on June 17, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

The new thriller series Absentia—starring and produced by Castle alum Stana Katic—is to debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States next year.

"While hunting one of Boston's most notorious serial killers, Agent Byrne disappears without a trace and is declared dead," a synopsis explained. "Six years later, Emily is found in a cabin in the woods, barely alive, and with no memory of the years she was missing. Returning home to learn her husband has remarried and her son is being raised by another woman, she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders."

Directed by Oded Ruskin, the drama is a ratings hit in several European countries where it is airing now.

"Absentia is an exciting new thriller which combines family and love with suspense and vindication," Brad Beale from Amazon Prime Video said in a statement. "Prime members worldwide are going to love this well-written show with remarkable performances by a terrific ensemble cast led by Stana Katic in her newest lead role."

The ensemble includes Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Richard Brake, Ralph Ineson, Paul Freeman, Bruno Bichir and Patrick McAuley.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.