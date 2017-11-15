Jenna Elfman to Appear in 'Fear the Walking Dead'-'Walking Dead' Crossover

Actor Jenna Elfman attends Larry King's 60th Broadcasting Anniversary Event at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on May 1, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Dharma & Greg alum Jenna Elfman announced via Instagram Wednesday she will appear in The Walking Dead-Fear the Walking Dead crossover event.

"So honored to be part of this. #ftwd @feartwd @scottmgimple #twd @amcthewalkingdead," Elfman posted Wednesday without elaborating about who she will play or how the character fits into the franchise's mythology.

Her message accompanied a poster that reads, "The Worlds Collide," with both shows' logos underneath the words.

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman confirmed last month at New York Comic Con that a character from one of his series would appear on the other show, even though the zombie-apocalypse dramas take place on different timelines and on opposite sides of the United States. No airdate or other details about the crossover have been revealed.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.