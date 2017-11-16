'Fear the Walking Dead': Garret Dillahunt Joins Season 4

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 24: Actor Garret Dillahunt attends the 41st Annual Gracie Awards at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 24, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media)

Garret Dillahunt has joined the AMC horror drama Fear the Walking Dead.

The 52-year-old actor will have a series regular role in Season 4 of The Walking Dead prequel and companion series, according to Deadline.

"We got some pretty cool stuff planned!" he tweeted Tuesday after the news broke.

Details about Dillahunt's character are being kept under wraps. The actor is a Walking Dead superfan who previously campaigned to play Negan on the original show. The role ultimately went to Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"If not Negan, then something else someday," Dillahunt tweeted in November 2015.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane and Alycia Debnam-Carey, and was renewed for a fourth season in April. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will replace Dave Erickson as showrunners in the new season.

Dillahunt is known for playing Burt Chance on Raising Hope, John Henry on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Jody Kimball-Kinney on The Mindy Project. He will also star in Braven with Jason Momoa.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.