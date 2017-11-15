'Difficult People' Canceled by Hulu After 3 Seasons

Difficult People -- "Rabbitversary" - Episode 304 - Alone for the weekend, Julie hires a creepy handyman who overstays his welcome. Meanwhile, Billy feuds with a dickish advertising exec, and Marilyn gets a book deal. Guest stars include Amy Sedaris as Rita, Lucy Liu as Veronica Ford, Chris Elliott as Rick and John Cho as Todd. Julie Kessler (Julie Klausner) and Billy Epstein (Billy Eichner), shown.

Hulu comedy Difficult People starring Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner has been canceled after three seasons.

Eichner shared the news on Twitter Tuesday where he shared his admiration for Klausner. "Yes it's true. Difficult People has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know," the actor wrote.

"I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched," he continued.

Andrea Martin, Gabourey Sidibe and John Cho also starred on the series which recently wrapped up its third season on Hulu.

Difficult People was orginally developed for the USA Network in 2014 before it landed a series order at Hulu.

Klausner created the series that was executive produced by Amy Poehler, Brooke Posch, Dave Becky and Tony Hernandez. Scott King served as showrunner.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.