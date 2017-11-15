'Difficult People' Canceled by Hulu After 3 Seasons
Hulu comedy Difficult People starring Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner has been canceled after three seasons.
Eichner shared the news on Twitter Tuesday where he shared his admiration for Klausner. "Yes it's true. Difficult People has come to an end. Thanks to many people but above all my friend, @julieklausner. A singular comedic voice & the funniest person I know," the actor wrote.
"I cannot WAIT to see what Julie creates next. Thanks to all of you Difficult People out there who watched," he continued.
Andrea Martin, Gabourey Sidibe and John Cho also starred on the series which recently wrapped up its third season on Hulu.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 15, 2017
Difficult People was orginally developed for the USA Network in 2014 before it landed a series order at Hulu.
Klausner created the series that was executive produced by Amy Poehler, Brooke Posch, Dave Becky and Tony Hernandez. Scott King served as showrunner.
By Wade Sheridan
Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.