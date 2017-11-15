WATCH: 'American Crime Story' Trailer Explores Gianni Versace's Murder

American Crime Story released a first full-length trailer Tuesday for its second season, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

The preview introduces Edgar Ramirez and Darren Criss as Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace and Versace's killer, Andrew Cunanan. Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin are also shown as Versace's sister, Donatella Versace, and partner, Antonio D'Amico.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace will examine the 1997 murder of Versace, who was shot dead on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion by Cunanan. Cunanan, who killed four other people, killed himself days after Versace's death.

"This world is wasted on me," Criss says as Cunanan. "Yet this world also made you, Versace, into a star. You're not better than me; we're the same. The only difference is that you got lucky."

The new season will premiere Jan. 17 on FX. The season was preceded by The People v. O.J. Simpson, and will be followed by a season about the events of Hurricane Katrina.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.