Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge to Star in Boston Crime Drama Pilot 'City on a Hill'

Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge have signed on to star in City on a Hill, Showtime's one-hour, crime drama pilot, which is executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Michael Cuesta is directing and producing the 1990s Boston-set project and Bacon is serving as co-executive producer.

"Kevin Bacon radiates intelligence and mystery with every role he plays," David Nevins, president and chief executive officer of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "He is a gifted, mesmerizing actor who will be the perfect partner and foil to Aldis Hodge, one of Hollywood's rising talents and someone primed to stand at the center of this powerful drama."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.