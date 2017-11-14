Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge to Star in Boston Crime Drama Pilot 'City on a Hill'
Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge have signed on to star in City on a Hill, Showtime's one-hour, crime drama pilot, which is executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
Michael Cuesta is directing and producing the 1990s Boston-set project and Bacon is serving as co-executive producer.
"Kevin Bacon radiates intelligence and mystery with every role he plays," David Nevins, president and chief executive officer of Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement. "He is a gifted, mesmerizing actor who will be the perfect partner and foil to Aldis Hodge, one of Hollywood's rising talents and someone primed to stand at the center of this powerful drama."
