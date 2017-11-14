People Names 'This is Us' Actors Sexiest Cast of 2017

People is declaring three This is Us actors the Sexiest Cast of 2017.

Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, who play Jack, Randall and Kevin Pearson on the NBC series, will appear in the magazine's annual Sexiest Man Alive issue.

"I think being sexy is just being comfortable in your skin, and these two cats are very comfortable in their skin," Brown said of his co-stars at a photoshoot for the feature, according to Today.

People will announce its Sexiest Man Alive on Tuesday ahead of the issue's debut Nov. 15. The magazine geared up for the release by sharing a feature with Ventimiglia, Brown and Hartley where the stars reflected on their pasts.

"I was all over the place [in high school]," Ventimiglia said. "I was senior class president but I was also the captain of the wrestling team, but I also did drama and fundraising. I like to call myself quiet. I'm definitely not shy."

"[I] had more confidence than I probably should have in high school," Hartley confessed. "But I do remember feeling like I wish I could physically mature a little faster, fill out."

This is Us co-stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson. The show is in its second season, and airs Tuesdays on NBC.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.