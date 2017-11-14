Jimmy Fallon Pays Tribute to Mother Gloria During 'Tonight Show' Return

Jimmy Fallon commented on the death of his mother Gloria Fallon Monday when he returned to The Tonight Show.

Tapings of The Tonight Show were canceled last week as Fallon mourned the death of his mother who died on Nov. 4 at the age of 68.

"She was the best audience. She was the one I was always trying to make laugh. She was such a fan of the show, and everything I did," Fallon said during the opening of the show, as he held back tears.

Fallon said he and his mother would squeeze each other's hands three times as a way of saying "I love you."

"Last week I was in the hospital and I grabbed her hand and squeezed 'I love you' and I just knew we were in trouble," he said.

"We are going to continue to work really hard to bring some light and some laughter into the world," Fallon said. "Thank you for helping me and my family recover form this loss."

"Mom, I will never stop trying to make you laugh," Fallon concluded.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.