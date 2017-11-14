Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy Get the Boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated from Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Monday night.

"I want to say thank you so much to Victoria. Thank you to the show for trusting me with such an amazing, young woman. The future is bright for you," Chmerkovskiy said as he stood by his visibly upset partner, a former paralympian swimmer and television personality.

Retired football pro Terrell Owens, singer Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa, pro wrestler Nikki Bella, actress Sasha Pieterse, former NBA player Derek Fisher, recording artist Debbie Gibson and reality TV personality Barbara Corcoran, along with their professional partners, were previously sent packing this season.

TLC Cuts Ties With Derick Dillard Over Jazz Jennings Tweets 'TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family,' the network said.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Drew Scott and Emma Slater; Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson; Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold; and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host the ABC competition series. The judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.