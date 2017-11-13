TLC Cuts Ties With Derick Dillard Over Jazz Jennings Tweets

Activist Jazz Jennings attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 presented by Macy's at Fashion Week in New York City at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 9, 2017 in New York City.

TLC is cutting ties with Derick Dillard following his series of tweets about Jazz Jennings.

The network responded Saturday after Dillard, the 28-year-old husband of Jill & Jessa: Counting On star Jill Duggar, made new remarks about Jennings, a 17-year-old transgender reality star.

"We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future," TLC, which airs Counting On, wrote on Twitter.

"We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network," the network added. "TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so."

Fans had called out Dillard on social media after he criticized Jennings and her TLC series, I Am Jazz, in tweets Thursday. He referred to Jennings, who identifies as female, with male pronouns in the posts.

"I pity Jazz, 4 those who take advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions 2 be made by a child. It's sad that ppl would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what's on tv these days," the star wrote.

"Never bullied anyone, just said I didn't agree with what is being propagated on tv. I'm expressing my view of what should be treated as reality; if I say I feel like I am Nepali, that doesn't make me so," he added.

Dillard previously disparaged Jennings and her TV series in August, declaring in tweets that "'Transgender' is a myth." Jennings responded with a positive message at the time, saying she will "keep sharing" her story.

