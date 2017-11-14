Ellen Page Cast in Netflix's 'Umbrella Academy'

Actress Ellen Page arrives at the inaugural Peace Ball presented by Busboys and Poets at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on January 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Ellen Page has been cast in Netflix's upcoming series based on comic book The Umbrella Academy from My Chemical Romance alum Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba.

The adaptation, Netflix says, follows a "dysfunctional family of superheroes ... as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities," Entertainment Weekly reported.



Page will be portraying Vanya, the black sheep of the family who has no superpowers who is struggling to find her place in the world.

Way is the co-executive producer on the project along with Steve Blackman (Fargo) who is executive producing and serving as showrunner, Deadline reported. The pilot script was written by Jeremy Slater (The Exorcist).

The Umbrella Academy is set to premiere on Netflix with 10 episodes in 2018.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.