'Arrow,' 'Supergirl' Producer Andrew Kreisberg Suspended over Abuse Allegations

Warner Bros. Television says it has suspended Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer of The Flash, Supergirl and Arrow, due to allegations of sexual harassment.

"We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg. We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation," the studio said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter late Friday. "We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."

Variety said it spoke to 15 men and four women who alleged Kreisberg touched or spoke to them—or to others in front of them—inappropriately.

"I have made comments on women's appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized. Like many people, I have given someone a non-sexual hug or kiss on the cheek," Kreisberg told the entertainment industry trade newspaper. "I have proudly mentored both male and female colleagues for many years. But never in what I believe to be an unwanted way and certainly never in a sexual way."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.