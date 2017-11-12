Blake Shelton to Appear on Gwen Stefani's NBC Christmas Special

Gwen Stefani and Black Shelton on the set of The Voice

NBC says it plans to air the hour-long, holiday special Gwen Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas on Dec. 12.

The Grammy winner and her boyfriend, country music star Blake Shelton, will perform a duet from Stefani's new album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, on the music and comedy program. Additional guest stars will include Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and NE-YO.

"Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year," Stefani said in a statement. "I am excited to share my new holiday album with everyone and the joy of this holiday season. I look forward to giving audiences a peek into our family's favorite Christmas traditions and enjoying some of the music, old and new, that makes the holiday so special."By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.