'Big Little Lies' Season 2 to Reportedly Start Production in Spring

The Big Little Lies cast and crew are reportedly gearing up to start production on Season 2.

HBO plans to begin filming a new season of the hit show in spring 2018, according to TV Line.

Big Little Lies executive producer David E. Kelley hinted the project was nigh in an interview with TV Line at a TV Game Changers panel earlier this month.

"We're kicking around ideas and trying to lasso the talent [and] get the band back together," the producer said.

"It's just a lot of logistical things," he explained. "But I'm optimistic because everyone wants to do it. We feel we still have storytelling to do. No decision has been made yet, but we're hopeful."

Big Little Lies was originally envisioned as a limited series adaptation of the Liane Moriarty book of the same name. The first season starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz.

Variety reported Thursday that Witherspoon has exited the movie Pale Blue Dot to clear her schedule for Season 2. Noah Hawley is attached to direct the film, which was to begin production in early 2018.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.