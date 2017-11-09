John Hillerman from 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies at Age 84

Magnum, P.I. and The Betty White Show alum John Hillerman died Thursday in Houston. He was 84.

Variety confirmed the Emmy winner's death. Deadline.com said the cause of it has not yet been determined.

'Fixer Upper' Star Chip Gaines Shaves Head for Charity (PHOTO) Fixer Upper Chip Gaines has shaved his head for a charitable cause. The 42-year-old television personality and author cut off his signature long hair to raise money for St. Jude's Childr...

The Texas native and Air Force veteran is also known for playing a recurring role on One Day at a Time and was a popular guest star on shows like Murder, She Wrote, Simon & Simon, Hart to Hart, The Love Boat and Valerie throughout the 1980s and '90s.

His film credits include The Last Picture Show, What's Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, At Long Last Love, High Plains Drifter, Blazing Saddles, Chinatown and Lucky Lady.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.