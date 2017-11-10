'Taken' Season 2 Gets January Premiere Date

Jennifer Beals (L) and Clive Standen attend the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on May 15, 2017 in New York City.

NBC has set Jan. 12 as the start date for Season 2 of its globe-trotting action drama Taken.

The show stars Clive Standen as the younger version of Bryan Mills, the resourceful hero Liam Neeson played in three big-screen blockbusters.

The sophomore season of the TV series will see the return of Standen as Mills and Jennifer Beals as former CIA spy Christina Hart, as well as the additions of Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho to the ensemble.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.