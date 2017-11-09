'Fixer Upper' Star Chip Gaines Shaves Head for Charity (PHOTO)

'Fixer Upper' star and honorary pace car driver Chip Gaines attends the Driver/Crew Chief Meeting prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fixer Upper Chip Gaines has shaved his head for a charitable cause.

The 42-year-old television personality and author cut off his signature long hair to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Gaines' wife and Fixer Upper co-star, Joanna Gaines, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram of young patients smiling and touching Gaines' newly-bald head.

"We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts," Joanna captioned the picture.

"Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House," she added, referencing the St. Jude's housing facility for families of long-term patients. "We are cheering you on every step of the way."

Gaines announced his intent to cut his hair in a post last week. He told fans his new look would become more drastic depending on the amount of money raised.

"It's come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle. But how MUCH do you hate it? Now's the time to put your money where your mouth is," the star wrote.

"No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food -- so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs," he explained. "The more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes."

Gaines and Joanna will return on a fifth and final season of Fixer Upper on Nov. 21. The couple said in an interview with Today in October that they're ending the HGTV series to focus on their marriage.

