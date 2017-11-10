Toni Collette to Star in BBC/Netflix Series 'Wanderlust'

Actress Toni Collette attends "Fun Mom Dinner" Premiere during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2017 in Park City, Utah.

Little Miss Sunshine and United States of Tara alum Toni Collette is to star in a six-part BBC/Netflix family drama called Wanderlust.

Collette will play a therapist "trying to find a way to keep her spark with her husband alive after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship," a synopsis said.

Penned by playwright Nick Payne and directed by Luke Snellin, the series will also feature Steven Mackintosh, Zawe Ashton and Royce Pierreson.

"I am honored and thrilled to work with Nick Payne's wonderful words on Wanderlust. It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited," Collette said in a statement.

"I'm over the moon to be working with Drama Republic, the BBC and Netflix. And the cast -- what a galaxy of talent. Toni Collette is an astronomically adept performer, and someone I've long admired," Payne noted.

By Karen Butler

