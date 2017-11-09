Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Series Lands at Apple With Two-Season Order

Reese Witherspoon (L) and Jennifer Aniston attend ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 17, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's much-discussed TV show has been given a two-season, straight-to-series order.

Apple picked up the untitled project following a multiple-outlet bidding war, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aniston, 48, and Witherspoon, 41, will executive produce and star in the new drama. House of Cards producer and political consultant Jay Carson will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner.

The untitled project revolves around a fictional morning show and the lives of the people involved. Deadline reported each season will be 10 episodes.

Witherspoon celebrated the news Wednesday by sharing a photo with Aniston on Instagram.

"So excited to be reunited with this one-of-a-kind lady #JenAniston as we make our TV show for @apple. Can't wait for y'all to see it! #FunThingsToCome #StayTuned #Apple," she captioned the picture.

So excited to be reunited with this one-of-a-kind lady #JenAniston as we make our TV show for @apple. Can’t wait for y’all to see it! #FunThingsToCome #StayTuned #Apple A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Aniston and Witherspoon previously collaborated when Witherspoon guest starred on Aniston's show Friends. The Apple drama marks Aniston's first project as a series regular since she played Rachel Green on the NBC sitcom.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.