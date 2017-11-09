Seth Rogen's Comic Book Adaptation 'The Boys' Receives Series Order at Amazon

Executive producer Seth Rogen speaks onstage during Summer TCA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Seth Rogen's superhero drama The Boys has landed an eight-episode series order from Amazon.

The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson that ran for 72 issues from 2008-2012.

The series followed a group of vigilantes who would take down corrupt superheroes who had started to embrace the darker side of being a celebrity.

Rogen and his producing partner Evan Goldberg will be directing the project while Supernatural creator Eric Kripke will be serving as showrunner, reported Deadline.

Rogen, Goldberg and Kripke will be executive producing as well with Ennis and Robertson working as co-executive producers. The eight-episode first season is expected to begin production in spring 2018 for a 2019 launch.

"In a landscape saturated with superhero shows, The Boys is the next evolution in this popular genre," Amazon Studios' head of scripted series Sharon Tal Yguado said in a statement. "With Eric, Evan, Seth and Original Film all behind this series, we are excited to adapt this popular comic, from the visionary minds of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, for television."

Rogen briefly commented on the series order on Twitter writing, "I'm very excited to be bringing "The Boys" to the screen with Amazon!!"

The Boys marks the second comic book adaptation from Rogen and Goldberg who also worked with Ennis in bringing his comic book Preacher to AMC which was recently renewed for a third season.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.