'Married at First Sight' Couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Land Spinoff

Doug Hehner (L) and Jamie Otis of Married At First Sight, Season 1 attend The FYI Network presents, "Kiss Bang Love" during New Years Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City.

Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have landed their own spinoff.

The television personalities and their daughter, 2-month-old Henley Grace, will star on the new Lifetime series Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, the network announced in a press release Wednesday.

Jamie and Doug Plus One will follow Otis and Hehner's journey to becoming parents. The series will capture "the emotional moments" leading up to and during Henley's birth, as well as "the ups and downs" of parenthood.

Otis and Hehner welcomed Henley on Aug. 22 after announcing in January that they're expecting. Otis miscarried a baby boy at four months pregnant in July 2016, but told Us Weekly in August she plans to keep his memory alive.

"My sister's mother-in-law made me these beautiful, golden angel wings as a little something to have in Henley's room as a sign that her big brother is always with her watching over her and protecting her," she said.

Otis and Hehner wed in 2014 after meeting on Married at First Sight, which sees experts pair couples who have agreed to marry after they first meet. Jamie and Doug Plus One will premiere Dec. 19 on Lifetime.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.