Ed Westwick Accused of Rape, LAPD Investigating

Ed Westwick poses in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England.

Actress Kristina Cohen says Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick raped her in 2014. The allegation is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Cohen filed a police report Tuesday at the LAPD's Hollywood Division with the filing, obtained by Deadline stating, "Suspect forced victim to have sexual intercourse inside his residence...three years ago."

The report came after Cohen shared on Facebook Monday her story noting that she met Westwick while dating a producer who was friends with the actor. Cohen says during an awkward evening at Westwick's house, the now 30-year-old woke her up and proceeded to rape her after she went to sleep in a guest bedroom.

"I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to [expletive] me," Cohen wrote. "I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn't speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me."

"The producer put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can't say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there's no way I can go around saying Ed "raped" me and that I don't want to be "that girl." And for the longest time, I believed him. I didn't want to be "that girl,'" she continued about her boyfriend's reaction at the time, later identified as Kaine Harling, and why she never spoke out before.

Westwick denied the allegations on Twitter Tuesday stating that he has never met Cohen before. "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape," he wrote.

Two witnesses—including former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman, who recently came forward with sexual assault and harassment allegations against agent Tyler Grasham, and her sister Katalina Colgate—have come forward supporting Cohen, stating that she told them previously that Westwick had raped her.

"She came over to my home the following morning and told me everything," Lipman said. "She was in a state of shock. It was without a doubt a rape."

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.