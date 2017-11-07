Celebrities Defend 'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard's Right to Privacy

Celebrities are supporting Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and the teenage actor's right to privacy.

Stranger Things alum Shannon Purser and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were among those to speak out this week after fans criticized Wolfhard, 14, for reportedly not stopping to take photos or sign autographs.

"Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too," Purser, 20, tweeted Saturday.

"I experience this on a significantly smaller scale, obviously, but I've had people waiting for me in hotel lobbies, at my airport gate, etc.," she wrote. "And I'm an adult. I can't imagine being inundated with all this attention at his age. It's intimidating."

"So, from one big sister to the world, don't you DARE make young actors feel guilty or indebted to you because they couldn't say hi," the star said. "They give you their art. They love their fans. Don't take advantage of that. And if you can't handle them needing space, stay away."

And I'm an adult. I can't imagine being inundated with all this attention at his age. It's intimidating. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 5, 2017

Wolfhard faced backlash on social media after someone tweeted a video of the actor passing fans without stopping and called him "heartless" in the caption. Turner, 21, also defended Wolfhard in a series of tweets Monday.

"Damn... seeing fully grown adults wait outside the 'Stranger Things' kids' hotels etc, and then abuse them when they don't stop for them is super weird A. What adult in their right mind waits for a CHILD outside their hotel and B is then offended when the CHILD doesn't stop?" the actress wrote.

"It doesn't matter if they are an actor... they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe anyone anything for living their childhood dreams," she added.

It doesn’t matter if they are an actor... they are kids first. Give them the space they need in order to grow without feeling like they owe — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 6, 2017

Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things, which premiered a second season on Netflix in October. Purser portrayed Barb Holland on the series, while Turner plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.