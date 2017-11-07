Terrell Owens Gets the Boot on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke were eliminated from Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles Monday night.

"I had a great time. She was a great teacher. I couldn't ask for anything more," the NFL great said upon learning his fate.

Singer Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa, pro wrestler Nikki Bella, actress Sasha Pieterse, former NBA player Derek Fisher, recording artist Debbie Gibson and reality TV personality Barbara Corcoran, along with their professional partners, were previously sent packing this season.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Drew Scott and Emma Slater; Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson; Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold; Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas; and Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host the ABC competition series. The judges are Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.