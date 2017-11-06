Tapings of 'Tonight Show' Canceled After Jimmy Fallon's Mom Dies

Repeat episodes of The Tonight Show will air on NBC this week as host Jimmy Fallon mourns the death of his mother Gloria.

"Thank you for all your messages of support. This week's shows have been canceled as Jimmy will be with family during this time," the program's Twitter account said Monday.

The comedian's mother died in a New York hospital Saturday. She was 68.

The length of her illness and cause of her death have not been disclosed, and Fallon has not publicly spoken about his loss. The star also canceled last Friday's taping of the show to be with his loved ones.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.