'American Idol' Revival Receives March Premiere Date

ABC's upcoming revival of American Idol featuring new judge Katy Perry and returning host Ryan Seacrest will premiere on March 11.

Perry made the announcement on Twitter Monday alongside a promotional image for the singing competition featuring herself, Seacrest and new judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

ABC first announced plans to bring back American Idol in May after it ended its 15 season run on Fox in April 2016.

Auditions for the show began in August and spanned 23 cities across the United States. Contestants were also allowed to audition through online videos and social media with the hashtag #TheNextIdol generating over 300,000 posts, Entertainment Weekly reported.

☑ your calendars 🇺🇸 let's find an IDOL❗@AmericanIdol will premiere Sunday, March 11 on ABC. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/adKVabe5EE — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 6, 2017

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.