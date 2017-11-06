Emilia Clarke Reunites With 'Sun and Stars' Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke reunited with her "sun and stars," actor Jason Momoa, over the weekend.

The 31-year-old British actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones, spent time with Momoa, who portrayed Daenery's husband, Khal Drogo, in Season 1, Sunday in London.

"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins)," Clarke captioned a photo with Momoa, using Daenerys' pet name for Drogo.

"@prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon," she added.

Momoa also gushed about Clarke in an Instagram post on his own account.

"Crazy mad insane LOVE for this queen it's truly like bubbles of giggles are in our bellies when we are together. It's a shame we don't get to see each other as much as we would like but when we do i feel like a [expletive] KHAL," the 38-year-old actor wrote.

"love u @emilia_clarke always forever Yer Jalan Atthirari Anni," he said, using the Dothraki language. "#getreadyhereicome #GOTohana #slaps mahalo @bullchinashope1_ for always taking care of me #cristian.bullinachinashop you make it a home away from home brother. Aloha Drogo."

Clarke and Momoa were joined by the actor's Justice League co-star Gal Gadot. Momoa plays Aquaman in the forthcoming film, with Gadot as Wonder Woman.

"I'm so honored to know these two amazing women queens goddesses @gal_gadot @emilia_clarke Wonder Woman aka amazing mother warrior aka saves my [expletive] all the time in JL," Momoa captioned a photo with Clarke and Gadot.

"And Khalessi aka mother of [expletive] dragons aka my boo aka moon of my life," he added. "Even i have to fanboy out sometimes. #icantbelievetheylove me #drogodanywonderwoman #boomforreal. Aloha fanboy."

Justice League co-stars Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher and opens in theaters Nov. 17. Game of Thrones has yet to announce a premiere date for its eighth and final season.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.