Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders Channels Demi Lovato on 'SNL'

Pictured: (l-r) Aidy Bryant as White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders during "Press Conference" on Saturday, November 4, 2017

Aidy Bryant revived her impression of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

The pre-recorded sketch showed Bryant as Sanders alternating between taking questions from the White House press corps and singing Demi Lovato's "Confident" in a fantasy sequence.

The musical scenes featured Sanders writhing across the desk of the Oval Office, breaking through a huge copy of The New York Times and dancing in a leotard and jacket that says "The Huck."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.