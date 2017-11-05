'Trollhunters' Season 2 Gets a Trailer and Premiere Date

DreamWorks Trollhunters Season 2 is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix Dec. 15.

Series newcomers Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and David Bradley join returning voice actors Kelsey Grammer, Steven Yeun, Anjelica Huston, Jonathan Hyde, Amy Landecker and Charlie Saxton for the fresh run of episodes.

The late Anton Yelchin completed recording through the end of this season before his death last year. He voiced the lead role of Jim Lake, an "ordinary teen-turned-Trollhunter" who faces new challenges in his battle to protect his human-inhabited hometown of Arcadia and the fantastical Troll world he inherited, noted a press release that accompanied the new season's first trailer.

"Jim's risky decision to enter the Darklands unearths startling discoveries, forcing him and his friends to face gripping consequences as they race to end the battle against evil," the synopsis explained.

The animated show is created and executive produced by filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.