1

10 ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Branded ‘Annoying’ by Fans

2

‘A Million Little Things’ Boss on That Funeral, Time Jump & Exit

3

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Gold Star & Zach Gilford in Season 17

4

Dylan McDermott on ‘FBI’ Crossover: ‘It’s Gonna Be the Event of the Season’

5

Melanie Lynskey Fires Back at Adrianne Curry After ‘Last of Us’ Body Shaming Tweet