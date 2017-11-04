Mindy Kaling Developing 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' Series

Mindy Kaling from Hulu's 'The Mindy Project' poses for a portrait at the 2016 Summer TCAs Getty Images Portrait Studio at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27th, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California

Mindy Kaling has a series remake of Four Weddings and a Funeral in the works.

The 38-year-old actress and producer is teaming with Hulu on an anthology series inspired by the 1994 movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kaling will write the show with The Mindy Project showrunner Matt Warburton. The pair will co-executive produce with Richard Curtis, who wrote the film, along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Howard Klein.



Deadline reported Kaling and Warburton are working on two scripts. Hulu is expected to make a decision on a straight-to-series order in early 2018.

Like the movie, the series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect at four weddings and a funeral, with each season to follow a different story arc. Sources said each season may feature different characters in a different location, with the lead potentially remaining the same.

The original Four Weddings and a Funeral starred Hugh Grant and Andie McDowell, and was a critical and box office success. The series remake follows news Kaling, who is pregnant, will end The Mindy Project after Season 6.

"how I look recording Mindy Lahiri's lines. 'Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!' #themindyproject #laterbaby," the actress captioned a first photo of her baby bump Thursday.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.