WATCH: Jennifer Lawrence Fangirls over Kim Kardashian West on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jennifer Lawrence grilled Kim Kardashian with a number of questions Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live as the actress guest-hosted the late night show in Kimmel's absence.

Lawrence, who admitted to being a huge fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, started her discussion with the reality star about how they first met and the alcohol-filled night she shared recently with Kris Jenner.

"They had a few too many drinks for my taste," Kardashian said after a video played of Lawrence and Jenner dancing together. The Hunger Games star also noted how the dinner party involved Kardashian styling Lawrence who had gotten naked inside her mother's closet.

Lawrence would go on to ask Kardashian about her husband Kanye West and the weirdest thing that he does.

"He falls asleep anywhere," Kardashian said. "We'll be at a meeting or he'll introduce me to people I've never met before, we'll be at a restaurant and he'll be snoring at the table."

Lawrence also brought up how Kardashian is using a surrogate as she and West want to have a third child.

"How did you pick your surrogate and why didn't you ask me?" Lawrence said to which Kardashian replied, "I'll know if I do it again."

Lawrence was filling in for Kimmel as the late night host was off for the week as his son's heart surgery was delayed due to a cold. Previous guest hosts from throughout the week have included Shaquille O'Neal, Dave Grohl and Channing Tatum.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.