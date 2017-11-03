Kevin Spacey Seeks Treatment Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Kevin Spacey is seeking treatment following accusations of sexual assault against the actor, his publicist said.

Spacey's publicist released a statement as more men accused the actor of misconduct after Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp said Spacey harassed him at a party more than three decades ago when he was 14.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," Spacey's publicist said. "No other information is available at this time."

After Rapp reported Spacey's behavior other men came forward describing encounters that would have taken place while Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

The theater released a statement saying it was "deeply dismayed" by the allegations against Spacey and set up an email address for employees to report inappropriate behavior involving Spacey or others.

Eight current and former employees on Spacey's Netflix series House of Cards also said the actor created a "toxic" work environment through a pattern of sexual harassment.

A former production assistant for the show said Spacey put his hand down his pants while he was driving Spacey to the set from an offsite location.

"I was in a state of shock," the production assistant said. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there."

The production assistant added that Spacey blocked his exit and made inappropriate contact with him while he helped the actor take his belongings from the car his trailer.

When the production assistant told Spacey he felt uncomfortable, the actor fled the trailer "visibly flustered" and left the set for the remainder of the day.

Other staff members alleged Spacey touched them in ways that were not appropriate " in normal everyday conversation" but many felt uncomfortable telling him to stop.

Production of House of Cards Season 6 was shut down following Rapp's allegations against Spacey as Netflix and the production company Media Rights Capital said they are reviewing the "situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."

By Daniel Uria

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.