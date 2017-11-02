FOX Renews 'The Orville' for a Second Season

THE ORVILLE: L-R: Scott Grimes, Mark Jackson, J. Lee, Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki in the new space adventure series from the creator of Family Guy.

Writer-actor Seth MacFarlane announced his sci-fi series The Orville has been renewed for a second season.

"#TheOrville has been picked up for season 2! Thanks to all our awesomely enthusiastic fans who've made this happen!" MacFarlane tweeted Thursday.

FOX's space-travel show co-stars Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon,

Halston Sage, J. Lee, Mark Jackson and Chad L. Coleman.

"Once again Seth has struck a powerful chord with viewers," said Michael Thorn, head of Fox Entertainment, in a statement. "He has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor. We want to thank him and the rest of the talented cast, as well as the producers and crew, for an incredible first season. We can’t wait to see where The Orville travels in the second."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.