From 'Riverdale' to 'The Americans,' More of TV's Hottest Couples

Talk about red-hot. After 75 years as a squeaky-clean comic book kid, the beloved Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) has been getting down and dirty with wealthy, wily transfer student Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) on Riverdale. Their steamy Season 2 premiere shower scene definitely raised temps, but it was Ronnie’s support while Archie’s dad fought for his life that really had our hearts aflutter. Riverdale, Wednesdays, 8/7c, The CW -Damien Holbrook

Were we rabidly rooting for Connor (Jack Falahee) to accept that marriage proposal from Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) on How to Get Away with Murder? Hell, yeah! And when Connor nixed the nuptials—at least until they stop living crazy, dangerous lives—we were bummed but still blissfully encouraged. True love and common sense? No crime in that. How to Get Away with Murder, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC -Michael Logan



Granted, it ain’t exactly a love story for the ages. And yet Rob (Rob Delaney) and Sharon (Sharon Horgan) on Catastrophe—whose weeklong fling ended in an accidental pregnancy—have parlayed their unorthodox start into a happy marriage that still has spice to spare. It may be a “meet-cute” minus the “cute,” but when you’re this into each other, who cares? Catastrophe, Amazon -A. Bottinick

It took 16 years for the KGB-arranged marriage of Russian spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, below) to spark on The Americans. Despite other lovers and “honeypot” assignations, the undercover couple’s long-suppressed lust exploded under the covers. “These two people finally found each other,” Rhys told TV Guide Magazine. Boy, did they ever. The Americans, FX -Illeane Rudolph