1

Will Reid Finally Return to ‘Criminal Minds’ in ‘Evolution’ This Season?

2

Victoria Groce Gets Candid About Her Life After ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Win

3

‘American Idol’ Season 21 Winner Iam Tongi Is Back With New Music

4

Carrie Preston Dream Casts Husband Michael Emerson on ‘Elsbeth’

5

Here’s What It’s Really Like to Play ‘Wheel of Fortune’