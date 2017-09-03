Revamped 'Kevin Can Wait' to Start Season 2 on Sept. 25

Season 2 of Kevin James' sitcom Kevin Can Wait will begin Sept. 25.

The CBS show has attracted attention in recent months because Erinn Hayes, who played matriarch Donna Gable, was let go after Season 1, while guest star Leah Remini, who played police officer Vanessa Cellucci, was promoted to series regular for Season 2.

The family comedy's producers have said Donna will die off screen before Season 2 picks up. There is no mention of her in the official synopsis for the second season premiere episode.

"Kendra and Chale must get married immediately when the Gables learn that he is about to be deported," the summary explained. "As Kevin chases down Father Phillip to officiate the ceremony, Vanessa helps Kendra put together the last-minute affair."

Taylor Spreitler plays Kendra, Kevin and Donna's daughter. Ryan Cartwright plays Chale and Jim Breuer plays Father Phillip.

Remini and James played a married couple on The King of Queens 1998 to 2007.

By Karen Butler

