'Outlander': 5 Essential Season 2 Episodes You Need to Watch Ahead of Season 3

Time for a collective scream, Outlander fans: Season 3 is only one week away! While we had to wait a bit longer than expected for the Starz time-traveling drama's third offering, we're sure it'll be worth the wait when Season 3 premieres on September 10. Until then, how about a quick re-watch?

We've tried our best to narrow the jam-packed Season 2 down to a very manageable binge of five episodes that will refresh your memory before Season 3 returns.

"Through a Glass, Darkly" (Season 2, Episode 1)

The opening to Season 2 pulls a bait-and-switch on fans who haven't read the books, starting with a time jump from the Season 1 finale, where Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) began their voyage to France. Now, Claire finds herself back at Craigh na Dun and in the year 1948, desperate for answers about the Battle of Culloden. Fast forward again (this is a very disorienting episode) and Claire is recuperating in an Inverness hospital, where she is reunited with Frank (Tobias Menzies) after two years apart. Claire's return to her timeline is something that the entire series seems to hinge on, but once she's back in the 20th century things are anything but pleasant (especially once she tells Frank that she's carrying Jamie's baby). Luckily, the second half of this episode returns with Claire and Jamie's arrival in France as they begin their scheming to take down the Jacobites. Bonus: Watch Claire make a season-long enemy out of Comte St. Germain (Stanley Weber) when she forces his expensive cargo ship to burn after a passenger's smallpox diagnosis.

"Not in Scotland Anymore" (Season 2, Episode 2)

While Claire meets a rival in the episode preceding this, because of that enemy she quickly makes a friend in "Not in Scotland Anymore," apothecary owner Master Raymond (Dominique Pinon), who she seeks out to solve Jamie's difficult nightmares about Black Jack (Tobias Menzies). Claire also befriends a french woman Louise (Claire Sermonne) and meets a young English girl Mary Hawkins (Rosie Day). Meanwhile, Jamie has a meeting with Prince Charles (Andrew Gower) in a brothel that is somewhat hilarious. This episode also features Claire in her stunning red dress in Versailles—which just so happens to be where she finds out that Black Jack isn't dead after all. Yikes!

"La Dame Blanche" (Season 2, Episode 4)

Fast forward a few episodes and Claire finally tells Jamie that Black Jack is alive. She also manages to survive a poisoning and an attack in the streets, which leaves Mary (above) in an emotionally difficult place after being raped. The show must go on, however, and Claire and Jamie's party (and secret plan to embarrass Prince Charles in front of all his potential donors) continues on. Let's just say, things certainly escalate from there.

"Faith" (Season 2, Episode 7)

Don't forget to grab the tissues before starting this one. Claire and Jamie's baby comes out still-born, and on top of that, for a second it seems as though we could lose Claire, too, before Master Raymond comes to a supernatural rescue. The worst part? Jamie is still locked up for dueling, with no idea of the turmoil his wife is going through. Claire meets with the King (Lionel Lingelser) to receive a pardon for Jamie, and he demands two things from her: her virtue, and for her to determine the truth behind the Comte and Master Raymond's crimes. After a very, very long day Jamie and Claire decide to leave France for good, which is definitely for the best.

"Dragonfly in Amber" (Season 2, Episode 13)

This 90-minute season finale is packed with everything you'll need to know to prepare for Season 3. On the eve of the Battle of Culloden, Dougal (Graham McTavish) eavesdrops on Jamie and Claire considering to kill Charles, and the duo are forced to make a difficult decision regarding Jamie's uncle. And of course, a pregnant Claire is sent back through the stones to the 20th century shortly after. We finally meet a grownup Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) in Scotland, where Claire also discovers that Jamie likely did not die at Culloden after spending 20 years apart. The drama! The mystery! Guess we'll have to wait for Season 3 to see what happens next.

Outlander Season 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9/8c on Starz.