Oscar-Winning 'La La Land' Director Damien Chazelle Joins Netflix for Music Drama 'The Eddy'

Director Damien Chazelle with his Best Director Oscar for La La Land at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle is teaming up with Netflix to develop a new musical drama series titled The Eddy.

The series, announced by the streaming service Friday, is set in modern-day Paris and follows a club owner, a house band and the city that surrounds them.

Chazelle is set to executive produce The Eddy and will direct two episodes out of the planned eight. Jack Thorne is penning the script with original music being written by six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard who has worked on albums including Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill and Michael Jackson's Bad. Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, The Newsroom), is also executive producing.

"I've always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I'm doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix," Chazelle said in a statement.

"From the intense, complex relationship between a jazz drummer and his instructor in Whiplash to his dazzling duo of lovelorn Los Angelenos in La La Land, Damien's work is emotional and electrifying. His projects have a rhythm all their own, and we're incredibly excited for him, Jack, Glen, Alan and the production team to bring their vision for The Eddy to Netflix. We couldn't be happier that he will be shooting The Eddy in France and that we will bring this bold, global and multilingual series to our members around the world," added vice president of international originals at Netflix Erik Barmack.

A release date for The Eddy was not announced.

Chazelle is also working on a Neil Armstrong biopic titled First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong alongside La La Land star Ryan Gosling.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.