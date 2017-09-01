'True Detective' Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali Officially Announced by HBO

HBO is officially moving ahead with a third season of their crime drama True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali in the lead role.

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto is helming the new season and has written all the episodes for Season 3 except for the fourth episode which he co-wrote with David Milch (Deadwood, NYPD Blue), noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Pizzolatto is sharing directing duties with fellow executive producer Jeremy Saulnier. Previous series stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are also executive producing.

"I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're all very excited to tell this story," Pizzolatto said in a statement.

"Nic has written truly remarkable scripts. With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of True Detective," added HBO president Casey Bloys.

Ali will star as Wayne Hays, a detective from northwest Arkansas, reported The Los Angeles Times. The next entry in the anthology series "tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods."

No premiere date or episode count was announced.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.