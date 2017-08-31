Nick Viall Says He's 'Done' With the 'Bachelor' Franchise

Nick Viall says he won't return to the Bachelor franchise.

The 36-year-old reality star discussed his future with the ABC series following his split from fiancée and Bachelor Season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi.

"I'm definitely done with that," he said Monday in an interview with Us Weekly. "I'm very thankful for everything. I don't have regrets. I don't have any regrets. There are still a lot of positive things that came from it, especially my relationship with Vanessa."

'Bachelor' Couple Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi End Engagement 'We are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for,' the pair said.

Viall was the runner-up in Seasons 10 and 11 of The Bachelorette before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3. He later starred on The Bachelor Season 21, which ended in March with his engagement to Grimaldi.

Viall and Grimaldi announced their split in a statement last week, saying they were "saddened" they didn't get "the fairytale ending [they] hoped for." Viall addressed the breakup Monday after Grimaldi broke her silence on Instagram.

"I still love her very much. I'm not afraid to say that," the reality star told Us Weekly.

"My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other's support system," he added. "We're trying to do that and it's a challenge at times, but we still realize that we're there for each other."

Entertainment Tonight reported Grimaldi is spending time with family in friends in her hometown of Montreal, Canada, in the wake of the split. She told her followers it's "okay to feel broken" and "to cry" in a post Monday.

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.