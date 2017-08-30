Bobbi Kristina Brown's Life to Be Chronicled in New TV Movie

Two years after her tragic death at the age of 22, Bobbi Kristina Brown will receive the TV movie treatment. TV One's Bobbi Kristina will premiere on the network, Sunday, October 8 at 7/6c.

The original movie stars Joy Rovaris (Stuck in the Middle) in the title role as the daughter of pop music icons Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, who fatally overdosed much in the same way her mother did two and half years before.

“The tabloids painted a picture of two superstars who lived a tumultuous life, but we often forget that in the process a little girl had to grow up in a limelight that she did not choose," said D’Angela Proctor, TV One Head of Original Programming & Production. "In its simplest form, Bobbi Kristina is a story about a beautiful mother-daughter relationship intertwined with both of their desires to be loved; one just happened to be a superstar and the other an innocent bystander to her parents’ fame."

The movie "delves into Bobbi Kristina’s struggle to come to terms with Houston’s sudden departure and the complexities of her own life," according to a synopsis from the network.

Demetria McKinney (House of Payne, Saints and Sinners) stars as Houston, while Nadji Jeter (Grown Ups, Last Man Standing) stars as Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina's controversial boyfriend. Hassan Johnson, Vivica A. Fox and Le’Azionna Braden also star.

Bobbi Kristina, Sunday, Oct. 8, 7/6c, TV One