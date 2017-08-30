'The Voice' Coaches Star in 1970s Inspired Promo

The coaches of The Voice including Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson star in a 1970s inspired trailer for the upcoming thirteenth season of the hit competition show.

The clip, released Tuesday, features the star-studded crew punching out bad guys and driving a muscle car as part of an old-school cop drama.

Kelly Clarkson Joins Coaches' Panel for Season 14 of 'The Voice' NBC announced Wednesday that Clarkson's fellow, former 'American Idol' contestant Jennifer Hudson was named as a coach for the 13th season of 'The Voice.'

Levine, while donning a shaggy wig, is seen jumping through windows while Shelton is featured as a master of disguise who laughs after accidentally punching his longtime Voice costar. Cyrus and Hudson meanwhile fight off criminals using their fists and a pair of nunchucks.

The Voice host Carson Daly also makes an appearance as the gang's mechanic named Lug Nut.

"The best around are back on the beat and looking for The Voice," a narrator declares as the coaches walk towards the camera dramatically.



The Voice returns for Season 13 on Sept. 25 on NBC.

By Wade Sheridan

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.