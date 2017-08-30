Christina Milian, Lance Bass to Host MTV's '90s House'

Singers Christina Milian and Lance Bass are to host MTV's new series, 90s House.

The show is to premiere Sept. 26. Guest stars will include Mario Lopez, Tatyana Ali, Michelle Williams, Joey Fatone, Marques Houston, Tyson Beckford, Salt N' Pepa, Kid N' Play, Bill Bellamy, Joey Lawrence, Kel Mitchell and Lori Beth Denberg.

"The competition show places 12 millennial housemates in a 90s-inspired house that forces the young adults to officially unplug their modern-day devices and party like it's 1990," a press release explained. "With only the technology, catch phrases and fashion from that decade, each episode, opponents will face elimination by competing in various 90s-themed challenges. The raddest contestant will win $90,000, a Mazda Miata and two VIP tickets on a 90s cruise."

Cast includes:

CHASE, 24, (Lass Vegas, NV) – Small Town Boy. Dancer. Model.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Full House & Boy Bands

DEVIN, 24 (Washington, DC) – Smooth Talker. BBall Player. Ladies’ Man.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Power Rangers & LL Cool J

JENIELLE, 27 (Bronx, NY) – Drama Free. Music Lover. Mama’s Girl.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Family Matters & Janet Jackson

LEXUS, 23 (Radford, VA) – Insta Addict. Fashionista. Southern Belle.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Buffy & the Bitchin clothes

MARK, 29 (Astoria, NY) – Nerd. Tech Trainer. Strategist.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Nickelodeon & *NSYNC

PATRICK, 21 (Las Vegas, NV) – Pretty Boy. Fitspo. Hopeless Romantic.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Tupac & Cartoons

PRINCE, 26 (Atlanta, GA) – King Of Shade. Fashion Icon. Tough Competitor.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Home Alone & 90s Jams

SIERRA, 23 (Akron, Oh) – Beauty. Brains. Boy Magnet.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Saved By The Bell & Spice Girls

SHA-MONIQUE, 24 (Long Island, NY) – Fierce. Fun. Fearless.

#Ultimate90sObsession: Destiny’s Child & TLC

SHANNON, 22 (Plymouth, MA) – Rapper. Feminist. Activist.

#Ultimate90sObsession: Biggie Smalls & Grunge

TRAVANA, 25 (Seattle, WA) – Mother. Sass Queen. Snake Hater.

#Ultimate90sObsession: Dr. Dre & Nirvana

WILLIAM, 27 (Long Island, NY) — 90’s Shop Owner. New Yorker. Vintage Lover.

#Ultimate90sObsessions: Fresh Prince & Throwback Tees

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.