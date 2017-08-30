Christopher Meloni's 'Happy!' to Debut on Syfy Nov. 29

Christopher Meloni stars in Syfy's 'Happy!' based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel

Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni's new series Happy! is to debut on Syfy Nov. 29.

The show is based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson's graphic novel of the same name.

It features Patton Oswalt as the voice of the titular, imaginary, blue-winged horse.

Meloni's character is described in press notes as "an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man—who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal."

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.